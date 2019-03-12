Carol Jean Loosli Jensen, 80, longtime Rexburg resident, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her Centennial, Colorado home.



Carol was born on June 18, 1938 in St. Anthony, Idaho, the third of four children to Stanley and Katie Orme Loosli. She grew up on the Loosli family farm in Marysville, just outside of Ashton, Idaho. She often retold stories of her early years of bagging potatoes at the harvest, skiing and travels throughout the United States visiting distant relatives. A graduate of North Fremont High, her activities there included cheerleading and playing the flute.



Carol graduated in 1959 from Utah State University with a degree in education. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority at college. On August 14, 1959, she married Barton Foster Jensen in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and moved to Forest Grove Oregon, teaching home economics at Banks High School while her husband completed his degree at Pacific University College of Optometry.



She raised a family of six children and was especially proud of their accomplishments and service to others. She enjoyed spending time with her children and their families located throughout the United States. She was equally at ease camping, skiing, boating and hiking with her family as lounging at resorts. A talented seamstress, she greatly appreciated beautiful craftsmanship and classic design, whether in clothing, furniture or art. A special project after her retirement was restoring the beloved Marysville farmhouse in which she grew up.



In addition to raising her family and assisting her husband in various business ventures, over the years she periodically taught at Madison High School, Ricks College, the Idaho Youth Services Center and BYU-Idaho, primarily in the home economics and fashion and textiles subject areas. In May 1994, she was awarded her master's degree in education from Idaho State University.



Carol was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many callings, including primary president, a member of various ward and stake relief society presidencies and teaching callings. She served as a missionary with her husband, Barton, in the Salt Lake Temple Square Mission from 2003 to 2004.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband, who died September 5, 2010. She is survived by six children, Garth (Lisa) Jensen of Denver, Arnold Jensen of San Jose, Corinne (Brian) Lloyd, of Salt Lake City, Camille (Travis) Haws of Centennial, Colorado, Mitch (Trish) Jensen of St. Louis, Missouri and Brett (Mindy) Jensen of Rexburg; 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



A viewing will be held in Rexburg at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, on Friday, March 15, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. A funeral will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1313 North 3600 East, in Ashton, Idaho on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. She will be interred at the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton.



Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary