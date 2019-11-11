|
Carole M. Erickson of Archer, Idaho, passed away November 8, 2019.
Carole Mureen Erickson was welcomed by her parents Frank and Pearl Stewart on August 20, 1937. Carole has six siblings; four sisters and two brothers, all of which are deceased now.
Carole grew up in Felt, Idaho, and loved and talked about it right up until the end. While working in Island Park, she met Dee (Devon) Erickson. They were married November 8, 1957 and resided in Archer, Idaho. Together they welcomed four children: Donald, Laurie, Alison, and Doug.
Dee passed away February 1987, after which Carole never remarried. She spent her time caring for her children and others, and being an Avon lady. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She also actively participated in helping with the local elections and other civic duties.
Carole leaves behind her four children: Donald Erickson, of Archer, Idaho, Laurie and Steve Poole, of Menan, Idaho; Alison Erickson, of Rexburg, Idaho; and Doug and Sherry Erickson, of Middleton, Idaho. Carole was blessed with ten grandkids and eight great-grand kids which she adored, and they her. She will be missed by all who knew her, but there is a grand reunion in heaven.
Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 201W 8000 S, Rexburg, Idaho 83440 in Archer, Idaho on Saturday, November 16, 2019. A visitation will take place at 10 a.m., funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with burial following at the Sutton Cemetery, Archer, Idaho.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa.
