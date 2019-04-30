Carole Hatch Young, 82, of Rexburg passed away April 27, 2019, in an Idaho Falls hospital surrounded by her family.







Carole was born February 11, 1937, in Egin Bench, Idaho to William Ernest Orr and Luella Palmer Orr. She was the third of ten children. Carole attended St. Anthony area schools and graduated from South Fremont High School in 1955. She attended Ricks College where she met Clair W. Hatch. They were married August 21, 1959, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.



Carole and Clair began their married life in Chesterfield, Idaho. Clair was killed in a farming accident on September 20, 1967. Carole attended beauty school in Pocatello, Idaho, then moved to Rexburg, Idaho.



Carole was introduced to Kenneth R. Young, by his sister Enna Jo, and they were married on January 24, 1976, in Rexburg, Idaho.



Carole enjoyed working in her immaculate yard, painting, and cooking. Her potato salad was a family favorite.



She was well known for her personalized, hand-crafted birthday cards that were shared with family and friends. She never forgot a birthday.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Carole is survived her husband, Ken Young, of Rexburg; children, Kim (Denise) Hatch, Craig (Kimberly) Hatch, Darren (Marilyn) Hatch, Lezlee (Benjamin) Gallegos, and Stephanie (Bill) Whaley; step-daughter, Kendra (Jon) Bodine; 27 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Verlene (Gary) Triplett, DeAnna (Larry) Kerbs, Scott (Vickie) Orr, and Brad (Tamra) Orr.



She was proceeded in death by her husband Clair; her parent; brother, Darrell Orr; sisters, Myrna Larsen, Renee Richards, Brenda Sutton, and Jana Poulsen.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 10:30 am at the Park Street Church, 700 Park Street, Rexburg Idaho. The family will receive family and friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Flamm Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:15 am at the church prior to funeral services.



Interment will be in the Chesterfield, Idaho cemetery. Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary