Cary Lynn Crapo
Cary Lynn Crapo was born December 28, 1951, in St. Anthony, Idaho. He was the youngest of six children born to Winford Whitney Crapo and Melvina Mason Crapo.

He lived his entire life on the family farm near Parker, Idaho. He helped his dad with the planting and harvesting of crops and gardens, and moved sprinkler pipe and worked for Agri-Tech for a time.

He graduated from South Fremont High School and attended Ricks College. He enjoyed classical music, played the piano, and was a great reader (he especially loved reading about history). He enjoyed his nieces and nephews and weekly home evenings with his family. He loved to ride the Sand Dunes on his 4-wheeler with his two brothers and very special friend, Val Ball. He was a high priest and home teacher in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a firm testimony.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and oldest brother, Lynden. He is survived by his siblings; Thomas (Rita) Crapo of Ammon, Idaho; Joellyn (Gene) Manning of Salem, Utah; Karel Basset of Spangle, Washington; Diana (Bruce) Call of Dumfries, Virginia; and sister-in-law; Nancy Crapo, of Parker, Idaho.

The family would like to especially thank the kind caregivers at Homestead Assisted Living in St. Anthony, Idaho.

A short memorial service for the family will be held at the Bert Flamm Mortuary in St. Anthony, Idaho at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Interment will follow at the Parker, Idaho, Cemetery.

A celebration of his life is planned for sometime in 2021. Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 12 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
(208) 356-5721
