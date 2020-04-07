|
Cathrine Mae Sellars, 59, of Rexburg, passed away March 31, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Cathy was born August 27, 1960, in Torrance, California, and was the second daughter for Patricia.
When Cathy was about two, her mother Patrica met and married Rodger C Sellars and the Sellars Clan grew from there. In her early years, Cathy, and her big sister Cindy, were known to pick on and hassle their baby brother Gary. Cathy loved trips to Woodville, Idaho, to see her Grandpa Chase, and riding horses on the property. When she was school age, the family moved to Milpitas where she met her first two lifelong friends, Cindy and Karen.
She was a natural caregiver and in High School in Willits, California, where she found her life calling. It surprised no one that she would spend her life taking care of others.
Cathy enjoyed the simple things in life: country music, a good campfire, fishing, a nice drink and beautiful roses. She was a country girl through and through.
She was a fierce protector of her family and those she loved.
Cathy had an infectious laugh that could soften even the hardest of hearts.
Cathrine is survived by her boyfriend, Randy Mortimer; sons, Jory and Jared Thompson, Rodger B. Sellars, Brandon (Melissa) Bass of Ukiah, CA; Robert Bass, of Oregon; daughter, Kimberly Bass, of Oregon; father, Rodger C. Sellars of Idaho Falls; siblings: Gary and Tina Sellars of Ukiah, CA, Rodney and Annette Sellars of Idaho Falls, Cindy Villanova of Morongo Valley, CA; Trudy (Raul) Sellars-Ramos of Ukiah CA; granddaughters, Phoenix, Jazmyne, and Carleigh; grandsons: AJ, Cameron, Damian and Kage; nephews: Justin, Shane, Andrew, Aliexander, and Cameron; nieces: Marissa, Amanda, Nicole, Shalynn, Adrianne, and Jessika.
Cathy was extremely blessed to have shared the last several years of her life with Randy and his children: Mike, John , Hadley and Brittany Mortimer and their children. She loved them all very much!
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Sellars; daughter, Kristy Thompson; granddaughter, Kristy Bass; grandparents, Chase Sellars, Mary Rebecca Speas Sellars, and Mae Rardin.
A family Celebration will take place during the summer of 2020.
The family would like to thank the ICU team at EIRMC, and Sam, who was our guiding light in a time of darkness. Our hearts are with you all.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Apr. 7 to May 5, 2020