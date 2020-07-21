Charles A. (Chuck) Jensen passed away May 24, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Chuck was born on March 13, 1949, in Pocatello, Idaho to Rose May Mathews Jensen and Lenard K. Jensen. The family soon moved to Salmon, Idaho.



Chuck was the youngest of three brothers. Eventually the family moved to Eugene, Oregon, then to Sugar City, Idaho, and finally to St. Anthony, Idaho. Rose ran the popular Star Café for many years and Chuck helped peel lots and lots of potatoes.



In 1966, Chuck joined the Army and on December 21, 1966, while on leave, he married Renne Thompson. They were married for 53 years before his passing.



The couple moved to Buhl, Idaho, in 1970 and had two children; Wally and Colette. Chuck and Renne were also blessed with 6 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. Grandpa loved his kids and grandkids, and he was always the life of family parties.



Chuck worked in fish farming and was an Eddy's Bread man for many years in Idaho. He was great at his jobs winning contests to travel to Portugal and to Hawaii. Chuck then drove a bus for Coach USA in Elko, Nevada. He loved his job and all of his friends there.



Chuck loved music and he loved to dance. He was also known for being a fun loving prankster. He had a great love for his dogs and bonded with all his dogs through the years and especially loved his most recent little teacup poodle, Coco.



Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, father and older brother, Dale. He is survived by wife, Renne; son, Wally (Sonja) Jensen; daughter Colette (Troy) Remaly; 6 wonderful grandkids, Sierra (Javier Trujillo), Robin (Dakoda) Thompson, Jacobe Plascencia, and Anthony Jensen. Taylor Remaly (Rachel and our great-grandbaby Makenna Kate), Trever Remaly and Demri Remaly; oldest brother, David (Linda) Jensen; sister-in-law, Nola Jensen (Dale), many brothers and sisters-in-law; nephew and nieces.



No services will be held as requested by Chuck.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store