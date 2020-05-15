Charles Henry "Hank" Ashby beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend passed on to his next journey, surrounded by those he so deeply loved on May 11, 2020 in his home after a very brief illness. Hank was born in Salt Lake City to Newell Benjamin Ashby and Mary Pricilla Nichols. Hank grew up in Draper, Utah and was raised by his loving grandmother Mollie and his Uncle Bert and Aunt Arlene. He attended Draper Park Elementary, Draper Junior High and Jordan High School. Hank met the love of his life and his eternal companion Coleen Beckstead in high school. Their love was sealed for time and all eternity, one year later, in the Salt Lake Temple. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Into that loving family were born four sons, a daughter, and a foster daughter (whom he loved as his own) to make his family complete. Hank's love for family is wide and deep. His family is everything to him. We are so comforted by our knowledge that this life is not the end and we will see him and feel his loving arms around us again.
Hank was an athlete. He played football and wrestled during high school. Football was his love; however, he was an undefeated state champion high school wrestler. Hank loved his country and served in the Air Force after high school. After completing his time in the service, Hank continued his education at the University of Utah with a football scholarship where he received All Conference honors. He also wrestled in college and was a successful two-time All-American wrestler. He continued to be an avid Utah fan, wearing the U on his chest everywhere he went. His children were taught that their blood ran a deep red color and not blue. Hank graduated from the University of Utah with his degree in Physical Education. Hank continued and completed his education as a Registered Physical Therapist at the University of Southern California.
Second to his love of Coleen, was his love of golf. Hank had seven holes in one, and for several years maintained a one handicap. He golfed six rounds of 18 holes in one day many times.
Hank and Coleen traveled to Alaska to fish seven times, and one of his prized possessions was his big catch of an Alaskan King Salmon that topped 56 pounds and 48 inches long.
Hank has a love of his Heavenly Father, his Savior Jesus Christ, and the gospel. He served his entire life in many callings that he loved, including Bishop twice (the first time at age 30), High Councilor several times. The two he treasured the most were home teacher and ministering brother, serving with several of his sons and grandsons, and the official and "unofficial" greeter, receiving handshakes, compliments, hugs, and knuckle bumps from all who entered. Hank cherished his time as Bishop, and many deep and lasting eternal relationships were formed because of his service. He loved to work with and serve the youth. Hank and Coleen were able to serve an 18-month service mission at the Church of Jesus Christ Motion Picture Studio. When Hank had an assignment, he turned it into love and was able to serve and teach many families and individuals who later became like family to him.
Hank was blessed with many talents. He was always an artist, but he learned to paint and carve later in life. Some of our greatest treasures are the pieces of art that he shared with us.
Hank is loved by all who knew him, both young, old and everyone in between. He has a magnetic and strong personality. People were drawn to him. No matter how you knew him, he quickly became your friend.
Hank is survived by his wife, Coleen; sons, Alan Henry (Brooke), Lance Earl (Denise), Craig Benjamin (Sharla) and Steven Nile (Sonia); daughters, Annette Jackson (Arlen), and Donna Cracium; 21 grandchildren and 13 spouses; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as brother and sister in-laws Bruce and Ardith Newbold and Richard and Ruth Ann Hooper. Preceded in death by his parents, Newell Ashby and Mary Petrowski; brother, Ray Ashby; and sister, Mollie Jean Pullam; parents in-law, Earl and Helen Beckstead; brother-in-law, Nile Beckstead; and great grandchildren, Jayson Ashby and Emory Payne.
His passing leaves a great hole in our lives and our hearts. Services will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the viewing is limited and by invitation only Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway. Interment will be at South Jordan Memorial Cemetery. The funeral services will only be available to immediate family members. The services will be streamed live on the Jenkins-Soffe website for other friends and loved ones to view beginning at 10:30 AM. Service may be viewed by clicking on the link at the beginning of this obituary. Link will appear on the day of services. To view the service and to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 15, 2020.