1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Our beloved father, husband, grandpa and great-grandpa left this earth on February 12, 2019. Dad was loved by all who knew him. Charles Irving Frost was born on July 6, 1940 in San Francisco, California to Irving and Bernice Frost. He grew up with his brother Robert and sisters Jackie and Diana. Dad a wonderful adventurous childhood and kept his mom on her toes with his inquisitive nature. Dad lived in Laramie, Wyoming, Salt Lake City, Utah and Denver, Colorado.



It was in Denver where Chuck met Linda in June of 1963 while he was home on break from USU. Mom had just joined the church when Dad met Mom, the love of his life, at a young adult activity where they discovered they had the same birthday. Dad was sealed to his sweetheart by his former mission President, Thomas S. Monson on September 2, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple. Dad and Mom starting raising their young family in Provo, Utah where he worked for Geneva Steel. They then moved to Rexburg, Idaho when dad was hired to be the Physical Facilities Director at Ricks/BYU-I at the young age of 31. Dad loved the people that he worked with.



Dad's life was full of service. His first mission was in Eastern Canada from 1960-1962. A highlight of Dad and Mom's life was serving missions together: Rexburg Idaho Temple Construction (2005-2008), 18 month Church History in Salt Lake (2011-2012), and as the 1st counselor in the Rexburg Temple Presidency (2013-2016). They loved the temple, and it was an integral part of their lives. Dad also served as a Branch President on Campus, in 5 different Bishoprics, 2nd Counselor in the Rexburg North Stake Presidency along with many other church callings.



Dad loved the outdoors and would take his family hiking, camping, rafting and canoeing. He especially loved going to Yellowstone and the Tetons. Many wonderful family reunions at a lodge in Island Park created fond memories for all. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy. Dad was an avid reader and was always learning and sharing great insights.



He is survived by his loving wife Linda, and their 6 children: Kari Hilton (Earl) of Greensboro, North Carolina; Lisa Oliphant (Eric) of South Jordan, Utah; Sara Workman (Bert) of American Fork, Utah; Wendy Peterson (Jason) of Meridian, Idaho; Laura Pitcher (Ryan) of Bismarck, North Dakota; Eric Frost (Chaelaine) of Kuna, Idaho; a sister Diana Haip (Ernie) of Denver, Colorado; 30 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren with another one on the way.



He was preceded in death by his parents Irving and Bernice Frost, brother Robert Frost and his sister Jacqueline Lucas.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at the Rexburg North Stake Center, 314 E. 2nd N, Rexburg. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st E., in Rexburg, and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Feb. 13, 2019