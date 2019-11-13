Home

Charles Mickelsen


1938 - 2019
Charles Mickelsen Obituary
Charles Mickelsen, 81, of Rexburg, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born on March 22, 1938, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Charles Peter & Jane Lorna Mickelsen. Awaiting him was the love of his life, Joan (Summers) Mickelsen; grandson, Alan Rawson; brother, Pete Mickelsen; and many loved ones.

He enjoyed helping his father at the sawmill and the family business, Mickelsen Lumber and Hardware. After high school, he joined the Navy. In 1958, he married his best friend and sweetheart. After completing his time in the Navy, the family stayed in Southern California where he worked at Lockheed Martin and McDonald Douglas.

Family was important to him, so in 1973, he followed his dream and moved back to the family business in Rexburg, Idaho. From then on, he remained dedicated to modeling to his children and grandchildren the importance of following ones dreams.

He is survived by his children: Lorna Kay (David) Wilding, of Salem; Charles Wayne (JoAnn) Mickelsen, of Rexburg; Margaret Joy (John) Giles, of Idaho Falls; David William Mickelsen (Sherry), of Rigby; 9 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home, at the Rexburg Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the US Navy and Madison County Veterans.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 13 to Dec. 11, 2019
