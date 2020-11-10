On Saturday, November 7, 2020, Chester Lars Peterson Jr. of Saint Anthony Idaho, passed away at age 75 at the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City.
Chester was born on December 25, 1944 in Saint Anthony, Idaho to Chester and Cleova (Loveland) Peterson. He was the youngest of 3 children. Always outgoing and full of life,
Chester was active in sports, 4-H, FFA, and the Boy Scouts of America where he earned his Eagle award. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
and loved serving in his different callings. He served in the Sunday School Presidency, Bishopric, and Stake Young Men's, among others. His favorite callings were those that allowed
him to work with the youth, especially the young men. He loved those kids and considered it an honor and a privilege to serve them and help them progress toward missionary service.
Receiving emails and letters from the missionaries that he taught and served was very meaningful to him and brought him endless joy.
Chester earned his Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Education from Utah State University in Logan in 1968. After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, and the love of his
life, Patsy McNee on July 13, 1968. Shortly after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor. After being discharged
from the Army, Chester and Patsy returned home to Saint Anthony. Chester started teaching for the Fremont County School District. He taught 6th grade at Central Elementary and Teton Elementary.
He earned his Master's Degree at Idaho State University in Pocatello in 1987, and then worked as principal at Teton Elementary, Parker Elementary, and South Fremont Jr. High until 2009.
Chester and Patsy were blessed with 5 children, who they loved and adored. They were sealed to each other, and to their children, for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple in September of 1999.
Chester had a passion for life and lived every day to the fullest. He loved his job and there was not a day that he was not happy and excited to go to work. Chester loved teaching and helping others,
especially through coaching. He loved to coach the youth and help them grow and develop. Chester coached baseball, girls basketball, and softball at South Fremont High School. He was so proud
of his softball girls for going to state and bringing home some hardware, and his greatest achievement was bringing home South Fremont's first State Baseball Championship in 1991. In 2019, he was
awarded an Honorary Lifetime Coach's Pass from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Chester loved teaching, coaching, and being with the young kids, but above all, he loved spending time
with his own children and grandchildren. Chester loved baseball, and over the last few years, he attended numerous MLB games with his family. Last fall, he finally got to attend a rivalry series
between his beloved New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Cleova, and his sister Norma Jean. He is survived by his wife Patsy, his children, Tiffanee Gould, Ryan (Nicole) Peterson,
Candice Lord, Bart Peterson, and Tayler (Keith) Kunz, his brother Verl (Margo) Peterson, and 8 granddaughters, 4 grandsons, and a great-granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the Wilford Church at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends Friday, November 13, 2020, from 6:00-7:30 pm
and on Saturday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. both times at the church. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery with military rites by the St. Anthony Veterans and the Idaho Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the South Fremont Education Foundation, in Chester's name, and the Chester Peterson South Fremont Sports Fund.