Christine Remington Erickson, 65, passed away September 10, 2020, in her home surrounded by family.
Chris was born October 31, 1954, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Gae Nell Flint and Jerry Remington. She grew up in Parker and St. Anthony, Idaho, until she moved to Orem, Utah where she attended Orem High School. There she met the love of her life, Thomas Boud Erickson. They married on November 6, 1971. She attended classes at BYU and Ricks College. They had two daughters, Jennifer and Lisa. They moved back to St. Anthony, Idaho, in 1977 where they raised their family and resided until the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her mother, GaeNell Flint Andersen; her father, Jerry Jerome Remington; Sisters: Lynette Remington, Dana Remington, Nicole Remington, and Brother, Jeffrey Remington, and Son-in-law, Ryan Hill.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas B Erickson; Daughters, Jennifer Gibson (James), Lisa Malee Hill (Ryan), Grandchildren: Christine Lydiksen (Thomas), Jackson Thomas Gibson (Danica), Nathan Grant Hill (Brooke), Austin James Gibson, Gentrey Nell Gibson, Lauren Grace Hill, Samuel Boyd Gibson, Madelyn Jennifer Hill, and Charles G Hill; Three Great-Grandchildren, Dallin Thomas, Annabelle Christine, and Jessen Grant Lydiksen; Siblings: Linda Tibbitts (Evan), Sheila Kunz (Von), Jerryne Turnbull (Curtis), Rodney Andersen (Elisa), Carrie Dawn Mackert (Brett), Jodi Larsen (Greg), Rodney L. Andersen (Nan), Shirlene Remington; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Chris was employed at the Dental Health Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for over three decades. She considered them her 2nd family. She was very involved in her community. She was involved in the Jr. Miss Program as the Area Director, a Judge, and local director for years. She also wrote and starred in many dance recitals.
Chris was actively involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in several Relief Society and Young Women Presidencies and as Stake Girls Camp Director. Together with her husband they also served at Ricks College and the JCC.
Chris never met a person she didn't like. Her door was always open. If she had the ability to help or serve anyone, she did. She loved her family dearly and was the best grandma. She has a very special relationship with each grandchild. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the St. Anthony Stake Center. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:40 a.m. both times at the Stake Center. Burial will be Saturday September 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Orem City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary.
