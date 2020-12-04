How does one begin to sum up a nearly 92-year life into a few paragraphs? Especially when that life was filled with an abundance of love, laughter, goodness and grace, family, friends and the spirit of our Heavenly Father. One might wonder how so much could possibly fit into such a tiny package, so tiny she remarked throughout her life, "wasn't even big enough to warrant having a middle name."



Cleo Parker was the seventh of the nine children born to Jesse Vernon and Eliza Vera Parker, in Hibbard, Idaho. She was baptized on January 2, 1937 as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Cleo went to grade school in Hibbard, Idaho before attending Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho.



She married Daryl James Stroud on July 10, 1946 in Butte, Montana and made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. From this union, they had two daughters, Jo and Vicky and one son, Danny.



By 1953, the Stroud's moved their family to West Yellowstone, Montana for three years before returning to Idaho Falls where Daryl worked as a lineman for the power company. In 1963, they officially made Montana their home, more particularly, the Madison Valley. They focused most of their time for many years developing recently purchased land on the Upper Madison River south of Ennis, Montana, into what is known as The Slide Inn where they constructed a gas station, hamburger stand (that seated six thousand people 6 at a time), grocery store, cabins and a trailer park. In late 1974 they sold their business on the Madison River and settled four miles west of Ennis where Daryl established Stroud Excavation and Cleo was a full time homemaker.



During those years in Ennis, Cleo and Daryl spent their free time camping, hunting, fishing, playing card games and snowmobiling with friends and family. Her beloved



Daryl passed away in 1992. Following his passing, Cleo went on not one, but two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The first of which lead her to Ellijay, Georgia in 1994. Her second mission was in 2001 where this experience was shared with her long-time friend and new husband, Lynn Anderson. The duo accepted the call to teach English for the Church Educational System at Benemerito School in Mexico City, Mexico. They also served as house supervisors for twenty-seven young women who were in the English program. Cleo and Lynn spent their retirement years together enjoying camping, four wheeling, and their church callings. Lynn passed away in 2007. She later married another long-time friend, Eldoris "Doke" Wages. He passed away in 2009.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and sisters, Jessie Ward, Leatha Wilson, Irene Albretsen, Marian Hamilton, Ethel McFarlane, Aldean Genther and brother LeGrand Parker. Cleo is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jo and Otis Thompson of Ennis, Montana, daughter Vicky Stroud of Sheridan, Montana and son and daughter-in-law Danny and Darcie Stroud of Cameron, Montana, five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and sister Sharon Christensen of Rexburg, Idaho and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to recent CDC guidelines, a special memorial service will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Madison Valley Manor in Ennis, Montana.

