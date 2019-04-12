Resources More Obituaries for Cleone Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cleone (Monson) Jones

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ena Cleone Monson Jones passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 23, 1931 in Preston, Idaho the tenth child of Alma Hyrum Monson and Margaret Ena Peterson. She had a beautiful childhood being the baby girl of that big, wonderful Monson family and was especially close with her mother. From her mother, she learned to be a wonderful cook and homemaker. She developed her talent in music which brought her great joy. She played the piano, loved to sing, and sang every day of her life.



She grew up in Cache Valley attending school in Preston, Richmond, and Utah State University, where she studied nursing.



She married the love of her life, E. Harold Jones, April 24, 1953 in the Logan LDS Temple and together they created a beautiful family that now numbers almost 170. Deborah (Larry) Draper; Rebecca (Craig) Brady; David (Melanie) Jones; Brent (Linda) Jones; Teresa (Frank) Prater; Rodney (Amy) Jones; and Chad, who greeted her at the veil. Family was everything to her and she loved being a wife and a mother.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a faithful disciple of Christ all the days of her life. Among the highlights of her life were the privilege of serving three missions with dad "the perfect companion" in (Michigan, Detroit; Nebraska, Omaha; Nauvoo Temple) and serving together over twenty years in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples.



For 66 years, she and dad worked side by side, loving and caring for one another through many difficult challenges. He was the light of her life and she will miss him greatly until they meet again - next time never to part.



She enjoyed working at Ricks College and helped open the first testing center on campus. She was also the secretary of the business department. She loved her association with both faculty and students.



She was a friend to everyone, with a smile that brightened every room she entered. She had a gift for lifting and building people. She wore out her life in the service of others and never missed an opportunity to share her testimony.



She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Barbara Rinderknecht, and many nieces and nephews.



A viewing was held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 6 – 8 p.m. at the LDS East Stake Center. 387 S. 4th E., Rexburg, Idaho. The Funeral was held at the same location; Friday, April 5, 10:30 a.m. Interment is at the Preston City Cemetery. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 12, 2019