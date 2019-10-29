|
|
Clinton LeRoy Galbraith, 67, of Rexburg, Idaho passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his home.
Clint was born December 10, 1951, in Rigby, Idaho, to Clinton George Galbraith and Dorothy Delayne Bates Galbraith. He was raised in Lyman, and attended schools in Lyman, Archer and Rexburg; graduating from Madison High School. He attended Ricks College in Rexburg.
He served as a full-time missionary in the Great Australia West Mission from 1971 – 1973. On September 20th, 1974 he married Janeene Peterson in the Logan Utah Temple; they were blessed with 6 children. Clint owned and operated Interwest Cabinet in Rexburg for 33 years.
Clint was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings; including counselor in the Lyman 1st Ward Bishopric. He was currently serving on the Rexburg Idaho South Stake High Council and in the Rexburg Idaho Temple for 2 years.
He enjoyed antique tractors, woodworking, camping, feeding fish in his pond, yard work, Jeeping and giving his grandchildren tractor rides.
He is survived by his wife Janeene Galbraith of Rexburg; daughters, Becky (Travis) Greene of Rexburg, Amy (Keldon) Carroll of Gillette, WY, Cara (Jeff) Warnick of Washington Crossing, PA; sons: Jed (Marianne) Galbraith of Rexburg, Blake (Sarah) Galbraith of Menan, Ty (Ashlie) Galbraith of Rexburg; sisters: DeLayne (Dennis) Keith of Weiser, DaNita Griffin of Rigby, Shawna (Mark) Hirschi of Salem, Susan (Randy Foy) Rasmussen of Clinton, UT; brothers: Alan (Shari) Galbraith of B.C., Canada, Bryce (Laurie) Galbraith of Estancia, NM and 20 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Mitchel Galbraith and 3 brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Lyman Chapel, 1952 W. 6000 S., Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends prior to service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.
They will also receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 28, 2019