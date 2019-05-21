Coleen "Cody" Atkinson of St. Anthony passed away suddenly May 16 in Idaho Falls following a five-year battle with cancer.



She was born on June 30, 1950 in Powell Wyoming to Harold O. and VerJean Stevens Baker. Her first few years were spent in Wyoming. At an early age she acquired the nickname Cody which she used throughout her life.



In 1957 her family moved to a farm in Minidoka County where she spent her youth. She graduated from Minico High School, attended Ricks College, and BYU in Provo, Utah where she earned a bachelor's degree in Youth Leadership.



She took a job working for the JCC in St. Anthony where she met her future husband, David Atkinson. They were married on January 8, 1977 in the Idaho Falls Temple. The couple was blessed with 5 children.



She spent much of her time caring for her family, raising a large garden and orchard, and canning the produce she gathered. She also ran a day care and cleaning business. When her youngest child started school she began working for Fremont County Schools and eventually became the supervisor of the Peer Tutor program at South Fremont High School for over 12 years.



She was active in the community where she coordinated the Fremont County 4-H program, served as PTA president, worked on a committee to help build the current high school building in St. Anthony, and supported her husband in many activities and endeavors.



She was a Cub Scout leader for over twenty years and was honored with a Silver Beaver award from the Boy Scouts of America.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served three missions. First as a young woman to Melbourne, Australia then with her husband in the Rexburg LDS employment office and finally to the Carlsbad California Mission where she and her husband taught religion classes and provided support for the church institute program at Palomar College. They returned from the last mission in October.



She served as primary president and twice as young women's president in her ward. She was a faithful minister and visiting teacher.



She is survived by her children, Corriann (Aaron) Wall of Grand Junction Co., Ellie of St. Anthony, Steven (Megan) of Clarkston Wash., Mark of Ashton, and Robert (Kobie) of Rexburg. She is also survived by one brother, three sisters, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



She was loved by everyone she knew. She was example of cheerful service throughout her life and will be greatly missed by family and many friends.



Services will be Thursday May 23 at 11 a.m. at the St. Anthony Stake Center, 247 E. 4th N. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 7:30, and Thursday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. both at the Stake Center. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.