Colonel William Carl Mackert


1930 - 2019
Colonel William Carl Mackert Obituary
Colonel William Carl Mackert of Springfield Virginia passed away October 25, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born July 17 1930, in St. Anthony, Idaho to William and Helene Mackert.

He married Nila J Bates (Deena) on March 30 1956. They have one son Damon Mackert.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, his son Damon and his sister Christine Mackert of Portland, Oregon. He was pre-deceased by his parents and his sister Margaret (Peg) Griffel.

Bill farmed, had a 36-year career in the military with tours in Korea and Vietnam. After retirement from the military, he had a 13-year career in the government, worked for Booz-Allen-Hamilton and did taxes for H&R Block for over 30 years.

No service is planned, he will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetary
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 29, 2019
