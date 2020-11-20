1/1
Connar Douglas Moore
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connar Douglas Moore, 26, of St. Anthony, Idaho, died at his home November 18th, 2020.
Connar was born May 25th, 1994 in Provo, Utah to Kyle and Stephenie Moore.
Born 7 weeks premature, Connar was always a fighter. Standing at 6'3 you wouldn't know the hard start he had in life.
He loved making beautiful woodwork. Everything he did, he did intensely and with his full time and attention. He enjoyed long runs, bike rides and reading. His determination was matched only by his intelligence. He read everything he could about woodworking and mathematics, but especially loved Russian authors.
He played football for South Fremont High School and was a member of the jazz, symphonic and pep bands on French horn and trumpet. He graduated with the class of 2012.
Shortly after graduating, he moved to Alaska for work. He worked hard and played hard. Alaska will always be one of his greatest loves. He loved the rolling hills, the green forestry, and the rain.
He is loved by his family, especially his two nephews, Miles and Maddox. Over the past few years, he fought many hard, mental battles, but did so quietly and internally. He didn't like to say much, but when he did, we loved to listen.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Taylor Joy, his paternal grandfather, Stanley Moore, and his maternal grandfather Stephen Vasey.
He is survived by his parents, Kyle and Stephenie Moore, His older brother Dustin Moore (Sarah), His older sister Bergen Cook (Chris) and two nephews, Miles and Maddox, His older sister, Karly Moore, and His younger brother Porter Moore, His grandparents, Linda and Jim Young, His grandmother Joyce Moore and his grandmother Monika Vasey.
He will be interred at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery following private graveside services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
581 East 1st North
St. Anthony, ID 83445
(208) 624-7351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved