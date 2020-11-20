Connor Douglas Moore, 26, of St. Anthony, Idaho, died at his home November 18th, 2020.
Connar was born May 25th, 1994, in Provo, Utah to Kyle and Stephenie Moore.
Born 7 weeks premature, Connar was always a fighter. Standing at 6'3, you wouldn't know the hard start he had in life.
He loved making beautiful woodwork. Everything he did, he did intensely and with his full time and attention. He enjoyed long runs, bike rides and reading. His determination was matched only by his intelligence. He read everything he could about woodworking and mathematics, but especially loved Russian authors.
He played football for South Fremont High School and was a member of the jazz, symphonic and pep bands on French horn and trumpet. He graduated with the class of 2012.
Shortly after graduating, he moved to Alaska for work. He worked hard and played hard. Alaska will always be one of his greatest loves. He loved the rolling hills, the green forestry, and the rain.
He is loved by his family, especially his two nephews, Miles and Maddox. Over the past few years, he fought many hard, mental battles, but did so quietly and internally. He didn't like to say much, but when he did, we loved to listen.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Taylor Joy; his paternal grandfather, Stanley Moore; and his maternal grandfather Stephen Vasey.
He is survived by his parents, Kyle and Stephenie Moore; His older brother Dustin Moore (Sarah); His older sister Bergen Cook (Chris) and two nephews, Miles and Maddox; His older sister, Karly Moore; and His younger brother Porter Moore; His grandparents, Linda and Jim Young; His grandmother Joyce Moore; and his grandmother Monika Vasey.
He will be interred at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery following private graveside services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.