Coralynn Mary McKenzie, passed from this life to the next on, Friday, July 10, 2020.
Coralynn was born in Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia, on September 25, 1950, to Leonard Archibald "Mervyn" McKenzie and Gladys Alexandria Mary Wyeth.
Coralynn had a thirst for knowledge, also loved crocheting, drawing, painting and writing poetry. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Venezuela. She flew home, to Australia a few times before settling in Rexburg, ID.
She worked as a CNA in numerous nursing facilities. Coralynn had a great love for the gospel.
Coralynn is survived by her sister; Maxine (Larry) Curry of Green River, Wyoming, her nieces and nephews; Neeley (Jeffrey) Ussing of Tooele, Utah, Andrew Davis of St. Anthony, Idaho, Luke (Mandy) Davis of Parker, Idaho, Sarah (Joshua) Boyle of Taylorsville, Utah and Jed Davis of Tooele, Utah.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father and her grandparents.
Condolences can be sent online via www.flammfh.com