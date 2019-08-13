|
Dallon G Hill of St. Anthony, Idaho passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening of August 10th, 2019 at the young age of 23.
Dallon was born April 22nd 1996 in Rexburg, Idaho to Lon and Brenda Hill. Dallon was their only son and youngest of four children. He graduated from South Fremont High School and joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Dyess AFB in Abilene, TX where he was a Senior Airman and worked as a jet engine mechanic on the B1 Bombers. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was married and sealed to the love of his life Hailey Larson Hill. Dallon was a devoted and loving father to his 2 month old daughter Blakelee Jo Hill, and he was a favorite uncle to 5 nephews.
Dallon is survived by his loving wife and daughter, parents, his inlaws Trevor and Katrina Larson of St. Anthony ID, sisters Kelsy (Zarek) Taylor of Union, KY, Megan (Jared) Freeman of Idaho Falls, ID, Suzie (Hadley) Rumsey of Idaho Falls, ID, half-sister Kacy Hill of New Braunfels, TX, his maternal grandparents Zane and JoAnn Bloom of St Anthony, ID. Dallon is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Gene and June Hill of Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Dallon loved the outdoors and lived his life to the very fullest. Dallon was a problem solver and enjoyed taking on any task or project. He could often be found working on his truck and projects around the house. He was currently aspiring toward his dream of becoming a pilot. The most important thing to Dallon was spending time with his family, especially his precious baby girl Blakelee. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening August 13th from 6:00pm-7:30pm, and again Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Both will be at the St. Anthony Stake Center. Interment will be in the Parker cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 13, 2019