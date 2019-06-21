Daniel Scott Hoagland passed away February 24, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born on November 19, 1970 in Downey, California. He was happily welcomed by adoption into the family of Gordon and Louise Burningham Hoagland and big brother David. A little sister, Deborah, was adopted later and joined the family.



He grew up and attended schools in Rexburg, Idaho and graduated Madison High School. He is listed in Who's Who Among American High School Students. He graduated from Rick's College and from Idaho State University receiving the All American Scholar Collegiate Award and a Bachelor of Science degree. He obtained a degree in Radiation Technology and Diagnostic Imaging and traveled much of the United States as a traveling imaging tech. He was known to many as Cat Scan Dan. He made friend easily and was loved by all who knew him.



He is survived by his mother, Louise Hoagland (Rexburg), a brother David Hoagland (Eileen), a sister Deborah Willoughby Hernandez (Moses), Nieces: Angel Jung (Jaewook) and Cherise Hoagland, Nephews: Nicholas Hoagland and Joshua Hoagland.



He is preceded in death by Gordon Hoagland (father), Clyde and Clara Hoagland, Ralph and Ruth Burningham (grandparents), and Cierra Hoagland (niece).



Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28 at Rexburg 4th ward chapel at 166 South 1st east. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the church prior to the services at 11:00 AM. Following the service, A celebration of Dan's life will be held in the auditorium for friends and family.