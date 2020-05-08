Darlene Walker Davidson, our loving mother and wife returned to the loving arms of her heavenly father and her parents on Tuesday morning May 5, 2020. She passed away at home after a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease. Darlene was born on May 16, 1939 to Ray Willis Walker and Mabel Ovard Walker. She joined a family of four older sisters and two older brothers. She graduated from Madison School and Ricks College. While attending high school she met the love of her life, Farrell. They were married for Time and All Eternity on June 10, 1959, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were to celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary. They were blessed with three daughters, Teresa, Brenda, and Debie. She spent most of her life living on the farm she was raised on.
Darlene had an unsurpassed gift of taking care of her husband and family. Her family was the joy of her life. She loved to work and to have a spotless house. Her favorite pastimes included spending time at the cabin at Henry's Lake, fishing, motorcycle trips, traveling, oil painting, scrap booking, and her flowers. She especially liked hiking across the Grand Tetons, starting on the Idaho side and going across to Jenny's Lake on the Wyoming side. One of her favorite trips was taking her family on a Caribbean Cruise.
Darlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving faithfully in her callings.
Darlene is survived by her husband Farrell, daughters Teresa (Donald) Anderson of Egin Bench, Brenda (David) Miller of Newdale, and Debie (Shane) Potter of Wilford, all from Idaho; ten grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Darlene's family would like to express their love and gratitude to those who have made this time easier. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be sent to the Parkinson's Research Foundation, or Aspen Home Health and Hospice, 280 East Main, Rexburg, Idaho. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 8th at the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences maybe sent online to www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 8, 2020.