Darline Clark, 88, of Rexburg, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Carriage Cove in Rexburg. She was born February 16, 1931, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Norman and Alta Marie Jones. She attended schools in Sugar City, including Sugar Salem High School.
She married Junior Clark on May 23, 1948, and they had 5 children. Early in their marriage, she and Junior worked at the lumber mill in Kilgore. She then worked at a potato warehouse in Egin.
She enjoyed being by the mountains, camping, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was very caring and would do anything for anyone. She loved to cook, especially for her family.
She is survived by her children: Norman Junior (Barbara) Clark, of Idaho Falls, Colleen Marie (Wesley) Robinson of Rexburg, Rickie Irl (Ruth) Clark of Rexburg, Lyle Leroy (Tammy) Clark of Boise, and Rose Murphy of Rexburg, as well as 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Junior; her parents, Norman and Alta; brothers, Bud and Lyle, a son-in-law, Mike, and grandchildren: Christopher, Benjamin, Layel, Russell, Rebecca, and Derrick.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 9th at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 9 to Nov. 7, 2019