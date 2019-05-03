Darwin Reed Hansen, 81, of Parker, Idaho, passed away, April 30, 2019, of natural causes. He was born May 3, 1937, in Teton City, Idaho, to Leslie Levere Hansen and Luella Thirza Bird Hansen. He grew up and attended school in Teton City, and at South Fremont High School in St. Anthony. He served in the National Guard.



On July 7, 1956, he married Karen Dora Kerswell in Rexburg. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 28, 1965, and their family sealed to them.



Darwin worked in Dubios at the sawmill. Then for Arthur Kerswell on the grain cleaner. He then went to work at Taylor's Chevrolet in Rexburg. While working at Taylor's he went to Salt Lake City for a six month training course from General Motors. He then went to Ashton and started working for Gene Hemming in 1970 doing auto-body work. After Gene passed away, Darwin purchased the business from the Gene's estate and ran the business for the next 30 years as Dar's Body Shop. His son Darin worked alongside him for a number of years until Darwin turned the business over to him and retired in 1999.



Darwin was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings including as a home teacher, assistant Scoutmaster and then as Scoutmaster.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and taking trips on a big road bike. But most of all he loved camping with his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Karen of Parker; children, Lorna (Rick) Abegglen of Wilford, Carma (Darrell) Abegglen of St. Anthony, Sherrie (Jim) Munns of Archer, Darin (Teresa) Hansen of Ashton, Sidney Hansen of Rexburg; a brother, Val (Cevola) Hansen of Parker; 23 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, and a great-grandson.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Parker LDS Chapel, 132 N. Center, in Parker. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home.