David Hobbs, of St. Anthony, passed away in a motor vehicle accident near Island Park on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the age of 57. David was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and lived his life as an example of service to others.
Born Jan. 8, 1963 in Rexburg, Idaho, David was a lifetime resident of the Upper Snake River Valley. He met his future wife in elementary school when they both moved to St. Anthony in the 5th grade, and they married shortly after graduating from South Fremont High School. He excelled in high school athletics and went on to coach high school basketball for 21 years, where he was both valued and respected by the players, coaching staff and community.
He loved his family and was a quiet, steady influence in their lives. He shared his love of sports with his three sons and coached them to be great boys, athletes and fathers through his example. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent his free time fishing or hunting – almost always with his wife beside him. In the words of his niece, "I've never known Uncle David without Aunt Debbie right by his side. I can't say one name without the other."
David started his career in logging-which he loved-and worked in construction as a homebuilder and excavation contractor. Most recently he was a rehab tech at the Department of Juvenile Corrections. As a close friend and coworker said, "He is one of the only people I know that could get juvenile delinquents to do great things simply because they didn't want to disappoint him. He is one of those rare people who made those around him better." David was also an accomplished artisan and craftsman and left an imprint of his talent nearly everywhere he went. He loved this community and was always looking for ways to give back.
David is survived by his wife, Debbie, sons Mark (Taryn) Hobbs, Craig Hobbs, Blake Hobbs, and grandchildren Linley, Hank & Hailey Hobbs, all from St. Anthony. He is also survived by his mother, Marilyn Holwell of Idaho Falls, and siblings, Diana Skoy, Scott Hobbs, Layne Hobbs, Darryl Hobbs, Jesse Holwell, and Jennifer Holwell. His father, Lyle Hobbs, and brother, Jeff Hobbs, preceded him in death.
Friends and family are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, July 25th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in St. Anthony at 10 am. Services will also be live-streamed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/debbie.hobbs.140
for any who are unable to attend. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. both times at the Stake Center. Burial will be at the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.