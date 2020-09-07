1/1
David Hugh Parker
1970 - 2020
{ "" }
David Hugh Parker, 49, of Rexburg, Idaho, tragically passed away Thursday September 3rd, 2020, in a motorcycle accident.

David was born in Rexburg, Idaho, on September 15th, 1970 to Hugh and Evva Deen Parker. David graduated from Madison High School. He then served an honorable two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Toronto, Canada. After his mission he attended Rick's College where he received his Associate's Degree. He then attended the University of Idaho where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Agronomy and Entomology.

David later married Traci Nate from Cokeville, Wyoming, in March of 2008. Traci was the love of his life. David and Traci had a combined family with five children: Riley, Braxton, Jasmine, Paisley and Jace.

In September 2009, David left the agronomy business and started a business of his own, the award-winning Parker Insurance. To David selling insurance wasn't a business it was helping people. David's famous quote "I get to help people everyday."

David was a living example of Christ's teachings. He was kind-hearted, hard-working and humble. His true passion was farming. He was always happiest on the farm. His family will miss him and mourn the loss of this great man.

David was survived by his wife Traci Nate Parker; his 5 children: Riley Parker, Braxton Delgado, Jasmine (Dylan) Hathaway, Paisley Parker, Jace Parker; his parents Hugh and Evva Deen Parker; Traci's parents Keith and Lynette Nate; his eight siblings: Jyl (Doyle) Jenkins, Amy (John) Young, Becky (Ivan) Earl, DeeAnn (Daniel) Solis, Adam (Heidie) Parker, Spencer (Tara) Parker, and his favorite Denise (Colby) Thomason; Traci's siblings: Brian (Rebecca) Nate, Lori (Daniel) Conger, Kevin (Jaycie) Nate, Katie (Martin) Martinez and 36 nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 11th, at the Sugar City Cemetery. Please bring a chair. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rexburg Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
(208) 356-5721
Guest Book sponsored by Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg

