March 5, 1938 - June 26, 2020





David was born at Saint Anthony, Idaho March 5, 1938. His parents were 'Monte' (Mary La Monte) and Henry Bauer. He is predeceased by; his parents and siblings; sister Elaine Egloff (Ed), brothers Charles, Conrad (Clare) and Steven (Catherine).



He was raised on family farms near Saint Anthony; attended Elementary school at Wilford, Idaho, intermediate and high school at Saint Anthony (South Fremont High School). He met Ann Tucker as a freshman at SFHS. They were in love the rest of their lives, married and raised three sons. Ann passed away in 2008. Soon after, David established the "Ann Bauer Cup", a scholarship fund in her memory. David and Ann both loved the arts. The event allows South Fremont High School students an opportunity to win awards toward their continuing education based upon achievement in the arts.



David trained as a research chemist and worked in environmental management. After leaving Idaho, he lived in the California cities of Concord, Palos Verde Estates and San Luis Obispo. While in California, he founded a successful environmental management company named after the mountain range that he loved, Targhee.



Throughout his adult life, David was an avid volunteer. He touched hundreds of lives with his loving spirit, generosity, and kindness toward others.



David is survived by brothers Robert Koblenzar (Ethel), Richard (Donna), Philip (Karen) and sister Merry Van Deusen (George). His sons are David Lynn (Karl), Michael Keith (Rosemary) and Jonathan Henry (Kirsten). Jon's sons are David Matthew and Daniel Ross. Their mother is Amy Bauer.



Funeral services for the family were held Friday July 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary. Burial was in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery.

