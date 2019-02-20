Resources More Obituaries for David Dearden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Layne Dearden

1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers David Layne Dearden, 50, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away in Boise, Idaho, February 12th, 2019, from complications from 31 years of quadriplegia. David was born June 4th, 1968, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah to Helen Dayton Dearden of Cokeville, Wyoming and Layne Herman Dearden of Henefer, Utah. David is the oldest and wisest – according to him – of six children: Darren Dearden of Meridian, Idaho; Christy Dearden of Rexburg, Idaho; Eric Dearden of Salt Lake City, Utah; Amy Kirkpatrick of Blackfoot, Idaho; and Jill Crosby (Cassie) of Carmichael, California.



David grew up in Rexburg, Idaho, graduating -- despite "New Waver" complications from Madison High School -- in 1986. He then graduated from Ricks in the Sticks – his words – with high honors in Associate Degrees (Computer Information Systems and Arts & Sciences in Computer Information Systems); also receiving the award for outstanding student in Computer Information Systems. David graduated from Boise State University –Cum Laude-- with a BA in Computer Information Systems. David was also highlighted in the BSU's College of Business & Economics "Senior Focus" magazine. He also achieved membership in Mensa, an international high-IQ society – the rest of the family did not qualify…SQUIRREL!!! David had been moving forward in earning his Master's Degree.



On November 11th, 1987, David's neck was broken in a body surfing accident at a beach near Ventura, California – changing his life for better and worse. However, David liked to share "I admit that the trapeze was a mistake but fortunately I was found by a roving band of wild quadriplegics that raised me as their own."



In the fall of 1997, David met his beloved Fluri – a beautiful Golden Retriever -- who served and accompanied him as his best friend, companion, and Service Dog. His Golden Girl Fluri passed away in 2006 forever leaving a void.



Morrison Knudsen Foundation had made it possible for David to be teamed up with Fluri. David's contact with the foundation led to Morrison Knudsen hiring him as a Web Analyst for the MK Engineers and Constructors Group. David was recognized as a brilliant technical writer and for his developing and maintaining two sister websites for the Boise "Flying Y" construction project, as well as numerous other projects. In fact, he was so sought after that other departments were head hunting him to come to their departments within MK. David was honored in their eMKayan magazine. He also freelanced as the Webmaster for Rand-Scot Incorporated, a medical assistive device company in Colorado.



David enjoyed life, his family (especially his nieces Kylie and Emily and his nephew Tyson), his friends, reading, writing, learning, his "humor" and others, sports, bleaching his hair, dancing, music, (DJ'ing high school dances – shout out Class of '86) and playing the piano, E-flat and B-flat clarinet, oboe, bass saxophone, the guitar, and is currently learning the harp. Also, he was an Eagle Scout.



David has appreciated the love and enrichment and support of his friends and family – especially his brother Darren -- throughout his life.



David was preceded in death by Fluri; his great grandmother "GG" Sarah Buck; his mother's parents, Goldie and John Dayton; his father's parents, Lois and Herman Dearden; his Aunt Ellen and Uncle Dean Dayton; and many other beloved family and friends, including Repo, Fu, and Hopper.



As for the rest of David's journey…he walks…just ask Fluri.



A memorial service celebrating David's life is planned for Saturday, June 8th, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho. Time and specifics will be announced in local newspapers and social media.



If you wish, memorial donations may be made to Duo Assistance Dogs.



https://duodogs.org/get-involved/individual-gifts/



Duo

10955 Linpage Place

St. Louis, MO 63132

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Feb. 20, 2019