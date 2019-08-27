|
Dean Archibald Zollinger, 63, of Rexburg, passed away peacefully August 22, 2019, at home with his children by his side after a brave battle with numerous illnesses.
He was born January 28, 1956, in Rexburg, Idaho to Dean Walters Zollinger and Glenna Inez Archibald Zollinger.
He graduated from Sugar Salem High School in 1974. He was a lifelong resident of Salem where he was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Dean was a master gunmaker and also worked for Zollinger Construction off and on throughout the years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, roping & riding horses and golfing. Dean loved figuring out how to make things and was very talented at everything he put his mind to.
He married Cindy Lee Carter in 1976, they had 4 children and later divorced. He married Alisa Breazzeal, they later divorced.
Dean is survived by his children, Tiffany (Louie) Marez, Darby (Tony) Pozenel, Jory Zollinger and Travis (Camas) Zollinger; brothers, Dennis (Mary) Zollinger, Tom Zollinger and Ned (Renae) Zollinger. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Wade and Lloyd.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Salem LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Monday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolence may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 27, 2019