Delmar Ray Scroughams, 84, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 20, 2019.



Delmar was born to Millard Scroughams and Emma Violet Rogers, March 27, 1935, in Travalac, Brown County, Indiana. Growing up on the family farm he quickly learned the fruits of hard labor and by 17 he had already gathered a work ethic and multiple skills all grown men would be jealous of. Soon after Delmar made his mark on the local Indianapolis racing scene. He often said the only thing he loved more than racing was his wife & children.



After traveling between California and Indiana being employed in various fields of construction, he married Vergie Marie Thomason in 1973. After 6 years of marriage he made their dream of raising a family out west a reality. Together they purchased property in Teton Valley, Idaho where he raised his two sons, made lifelong friends, and started his own custom home construction company. In 1996 he semi retired and he and his wife helped with the management of a large ranch. After ten years he accepted full retirement and moved to Rexburg, Idaho where he found a passion with restoring old buggies and wagons. He also was able to garden again which thrilled him. Delmar is a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He and Vergie were sealed for Eternity on May 14, 2002 in the Idaho Falls Temple.



Delmar leaves a loving family, wife Vergie Thomason Scroughams of Rexburg, son Henry (Sarah) Scroughams of Driggs, James (Krikette) Scroughams of Soda Springs, and six grandchildren, that were perfect in his eyes. He also leaves to cherish his memory three siblings, brother, Charles Millard Scroughams; sister, Kathryn Louise Simpson; and sister, Anna Mae Smith.



He was preceded in death by Millard Scroughams, (Father), Emma Violet Rogers, (Mother), Frankie Lee Scroughams, (Brother), Henry and Jane Scroughams (Paternal Grandparents), Charles and Molly Rogers (Maternal Grandparents), James and Bobbie Thomason (Father and Mother in-law), Roy Graham Thomason (Brother-in-law). He also leaves behind two daughters from earlier marriages, Del Rae & Shannon.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at the Summerfield Ward Chapel, 210 S. 12th West, in Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st E., in Rexburg and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Driggs Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.