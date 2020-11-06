Delmont "Del" Blanchard, age 80, of Chester, Idaho, died November 4, 2020, at the Ashton Living Center of natural causes.
He was born July 19, 1940, in Chester, to Delbert Alfonso and Crystal Hansen Blanchard. He attended school in St. Anthony, graduating from South Fremont High School. He then attended Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
Delmont was a barber for many years with a barbershop in Rexburg, Rigby, and later in Arizona during the winter months. He really enjoyed his association with his many clients.
Delmont was an avid gardener and looked forward to spring and the arrival of the "Guerney" catalog in the mail. It was his summer bible! It was especially satisfying to him to try new varieties and types of vegetables. During the years that he lived with and helped care for his mother, the yard and garden were his pride and joy.
He enjoyed fishing - especially when Dustin and his family came to visit. He also liked to hunt. He enjoyed taking pictures, and learning about and collecting guns. He was musically inclined and enjoyed playing the piano and guitar.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission to Denmark. He was especially proud of this as that was the heritage of his mother.
He is survived by his son Dustin (Gaylynn) Blanchard, a daughter, Danielle (Blake) Munns, six grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Stacy J. Nielson; two sisters, Shirleen (Hank) Hoeger and Maxine (Russell) Jensen; and two step-sisters, Theron and Zelma.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, 512 N. 2nd Street, with Bishop Chuck Hanson of the Chester Ward officiating. The family will receive friends Monday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Stake Center prior to services. Burial will be in the Ashton Pineview Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com