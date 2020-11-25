Delphia May (Hill) Hardy died October 30, 2020, in Rexburg from COVID-19. Delphia was born in Rigby, ID, on March 31, 1931, the second of three daughters born to Clarence P. Hill and Faye Mary Ann (Boulter) Hill.



She grew up and attended school in the Rigby area. Her father worked for Nelson-Ricks Creamery and Boise Cascade, and her mother was a homemaker. Her parents later divorced, and her father married Alta Berry Forsgren. Delphia's mother died from cancer just before her 12th birthday.



In July, 1946, she met Dean C. Hardy at a roller-skating rink. He had just returned from his service with the Marine Corps. They participated in a couple's skate and ended up being together for 69 years. They were married at the Idaho Falls Temple on June 4, 1947, and remained devoted to each other until his death in 2016.



Dean and Delphia had three children: Nick, Debra, and Denise. During their marriage, Dean worked at a variety of jobs and they lived in CA, UT, WA, OR, WY, and Alaska before moving back to St. Anthony. In St. Anthony, they owned Hardy Glass, selling glass, paint and stoves. Delphia worked at various jobs during her life, including at a restaurant, at a motel, and for the Forest Service during the Yellowstone fires, shuttling fire fighters back and forth from Jackson. While she was short in stature (just 5 feet tall,) she was tough and could handle any challenge they gave, and she loved the job!



Delphia loved to visit and entertain. She loved and accepted everyone, and her house was always open to visitors. She enjoyed Temple work and answered many callings from the Church, especially enjoying those involving Primary. She loved to camp with her family. Many nieces and nephews remembered that she was always the last one to retire from the campfire at night.



She also loved riding her bicycle, putting in many hours and miles every week riding through the town and countryside around St. Anthony. She sewed and enjoyed many crafts and also was an excellent cook. She had a delightful sense of humor. She was a very loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Our family was lucky to have had her in our lives. We are also most thankful to the Homestead Assisted Living facility in Rexburg for helping her these last 5 years.



In addition to her beloved husband, Dean, Delphia was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother; her two sisters; Donna Parkinson and Deon Fiscus. She is survived by her stepsister, Evadean Long; her stepbrother, Sherrel Forsgren; her half-brother, Dwight Hill; her three children: Nick (LaNae) Hardy, Debra (Chuck) Law, and Denise Hardy; 7 grandchildren: April, Emily, Jamie, Alison, Charlie, Lance, and Alex; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID restrictions, a service will be held later when it can be done safely.

