Denise Davenport Antis passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2020, in her home in Rigby, Idaho. Denise was born on April 4, 1963 in Rexburg, Idaho to Ann Ward and Lynn Davenport. She was the 4th of 5 children and a graduate of Madison High School. She attended 2 years at Ricks College and married David Antis on September 1, 1983 in the Idaho Falls temple. She became a mother of 3 sons and a daughter, gaining the title of professional homemaker. She lived in many places across the United States and Europe, eventually making Idaho her permanent home after her divorce. She graduated from BYU-Idaho with her Bachelor's in Education and became a 5th grade teacher at Cloverdale Elementary school for almost 10 years.
She loved reading, organizing, and finding the best brand name deals, and then telling everyone about it. She was also known for her beautiful home and garden, which she was always renovating with personalized decor. She adored being a teacher, but most of all loved affecting the lives of her students. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and held various callings including Young Women's President, Relief Society President, and Primary President. Her deep faith and strong testimony of Jesus Christ was known to all who met her. She loved to sing church hymns, and songs she made up for her students and kids. Denise would never be caught singing without her whole heart. Her real love and joy of her life were her children and grandsons, where she committed all her energy and passions. She never missed an opportunity to show everyone in the room a photo of her grandsons. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, students, and all those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann Ward Davenport and Lynn Davenport, as well as her nephew, Trevor Billman. She is survived by her children Aaron (Aubrey) Antis, Blake Antis, Jared (Rebekah) Antis, and Shayla Antis, grandchildren Mark Antis and Luke Antis, and siblings Roger Davenport, Elaine (Chad) Billman, Diane (Lynn) Halversen, and Janae (Stephen) Service.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 9-10:15 am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the viewing will be open to all, but the funeral will be by invitation. There will be a live broadcast of it at eckersellfuneralhome.com