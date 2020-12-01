1/1
Denise Davenport Antis
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Davenport Antis passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2020, in her home in Rigby, Idaho. Denise was born on April 4, 1963 in Rexburg, Idaho to Ann Ward and Lynn Davenport. She was the 4th of 5 children and a graduate of Madison High School. She attended 2 years at Ricks College and married David Antis on September 1, 1983 in the Idaho Falls temple. She became a mother of 3 sons and a daughter, gaining the title of professional homemaker. She lived in many places across the United States and Europe, eventually making Idaho her permanent home after her divorce. She graduated from BYU-Idaho with her Bachelor's in Education and became a 5th grade teacher at Cloverdale Elementary school for almost 10 years.

She loved reading, organizing, and finding the best brand name deals, and then telling everyone about it. She was also known for her beautiful home and garden, which she was always renovating with personalized decor. She adored being a teacher, but most of all loved affecting the lives of her students. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and held various callings including Young Women's President, Relief Society President, and Primary President. Her deep faith and strong testimony of Jesus Christ was known to all who met her. She loved to sing church hymns, and songs she made up for her students and kids. Denise would never be caught singing without her whole heart. Her real love and joy of her life were her children and grandsons, where she committed all her energy and passions. She never missed an opportunity to show everyone in the room a photo of her grandsons. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, students, and all those who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann Ward Davenport and Lynn Davenport, as well as her nephew, Trevor Billman. She is survived by her children Aaron (Aubrey) Antis, Blake Antis, Jared (Rebekah) Antis, and Shayla Antis, grandchildren Mark Antis and Luke Antis, and siblings Roger Davenport, Elaine (Chad) Billman, Diane (Lynn) Halversen, and Janae (Stephen) Service.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 9-10:15 am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the viewing will be open to all, but the funeral will be by invitation. There will be a live broadcast of it at eckersellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
November 28, 2020
It was so heartwarming to see the boys all grown up and to finally meet the daughter I only knew while Denise was pregnant. Thank you for sharing her farewell.
Your mom was an awesome person. I remember we had a lot of long talks when she lived in New Braunfels and I sure do remember the humorous sarcasm. I feel terrible that as life happens, I lost contact with her.
I pray that our Heavenly Father will continue to bring you all peace and comfort.
We send our love and deepest and heartfelt condolences to you all from some old friends from Texas. Hugs!
Felipe & Helen Hernandez
Friend
November 28, 2020
What a great neighbor! I would walk the ditch banks picking asparagus and Denise caught me at church and accused me of "stealing her asparagus" I asked if she wanted it back to have her reply to the effect that she didn't eat it anyway. She couldn't pass up an opportunity to tease me. I also remember Blake and Aaron with their mini motorcycles zipping around the neighborhood...well the neighbors complained and I responded by helping them make a few repairs and scour my codebook at work to see what exception we could hang on to allow them to keep riding. What a cool Mom!!! She will be greatly missed. If Aaron, Blake, Jared or Shayla ever need anything, they know were to find me. Dave Nickel
Dave Nickel
Friend
November 28, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Kaye Antis. Group of 50 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Denise Davenport Antis.
Kaye Antis
November 28, 2020
Denise was a wonderful woman whose dry humor made school fun...she gave students a beacon to follow as they learned skills they'll use in every facet of life. We will miss her greatly at Cloverdale. On to your next adventure, Mrs. Antis!
Genny Prahasto
Coworker
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Denise's passing! I know she is in paradise with parents & loved ones. I have had numerous great experiences & memories growing up as neighbor's. Doing many things being in the same ward & youth activities. Denise was an angel whom I knew! Prayers for peace for her family and extended loved ones! Wish I could attend her memorial!
Grateful to have grown up with Denise & known the Davenport family! ❤
Blaine D Wilcox
Neighbor
November 27, 2020
My mind has been full of memories of Denise since I heard of her passing. She was such a good friend and had such a good sense of humor. I find myself laughing out loud as I recall some of our antics. I am grateful that she was a part of my life. She was a genuinely good person and lived as she believed. She was an influence for good in my life and that influence is with me still. Those sweet friends that are by your side in your formative years, hold a special place in your heart. Denise is one of those dear friends. I truly appreciate all that I learned through my association with her. What a blessing she has been in our lives. What a blessing it is that we will someday be able to see her again, and enjoy her wonderful company. My heart goes out to her family who will miss her so much. My prayers are with you all.
Melinda Hokanson/Slaughter
Friend
November 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Denise's death. She was a good mother and grandmother. She will be missed by her family and all that knew her. I remember her more as a young child. She was very cute.
Best wishes to her siblings and family.
Dale Davenport
Family
November 27, 2020
Dear Elaine, I am so sorry to learn of your sisters passing. Her obituary is beautiful. Even though I did not know her personally it gave me insights into her life and the love she had (and has) for her family. You have a wonderful family to carry on her legacy. You are a treasured friend and neighbor and a great blessing in my life. You and your family are in my prayers. With love, Saundra.
Saundra Poulsen
Friend
November 27, 2020
I went to high school with Denise and shared many a laugh. While the news of her passing makes me sad, it reminds me of her great and noble spirit, which will be my best reminder of her. The world lost a true friend.
Mark Ferguson
Classmate
November 26, 2020
I am so grateful my son had Mrs. Antis as his teacher. She loved her students and never stopped caring about them. Just last week she stopped to tell my son and his friends to wait for the bus on the grass rather than on the side of the street. He may not have appreciated it (because he is 13) but as his mom I sure did. I am sad I didn't have the chance to tell her thank you in person. Her heart, creativity, and laugh will be greatly missed. We are sending love and prayers to Denise's family. We are so sorry for your loss. The Rice Family
Carla Rice
Student
November 26, 2020
I am sad to hear of Denise’s passing. She was always a very special friend to me in High School. We had a lot of laughs and so much fun. Denise is a beautiful woman inside and out and I will always have a special place in my heart for my friend. Rest well Denise you have been such a great influence in so many lives. LaVarr and Carol McBride
LaVarr McBride
Friend
November 25, 2020
I met Denise when she was getting ready to graduate and was looking for a teaching position. We had a friend who recommended Denise. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to work with her. It was fun every fall to watch how much shopping she had done at the dollar store, garage sales, and thrift stores, to decorate her classroom for our theme for the year. She always had a welcoming room. She was also great to bring me treats from the caramel tree. Especially when their only store was in Rigby. I will miss her.
Jeanne Johnson
Coworker
November 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tim & Susan Luker
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved