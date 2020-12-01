My mind has been full of memories of Denise since I heard of her passing. She was such a good friend and had such a good sense of humor. I find myself laughing out loud as I recall some of our antics. I am grateful that she was a part of my life. She was a genuinely good person and lived as she believed. She was an influence for good in my life and that influence is with me still. Those sweet friends that are by your side in your formative years, hold a special place in your heart. Denise is one of those dear friends. I truly appreciate all that I learned through my association with her. What a blessing she has been in our lives. What a blessing it is that we will someday be able to see her again, and enjoy her wonderful company. My heart goes out to her family who will miss her so much. My prayers are with you all.

Melinda Hokanson/Slaughter

Friend