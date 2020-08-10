Dennis A. Zollinger, 76, passed away Monday, August 5, 2020, in Surprise, Arizona. He was born November 14, 1943 to Dean Walters Zollinger and Glenna Inez Archibald Zollinger in Rexburg, Idaho.



He attended school in Sugar Salem, Idaho, and graduated from Sugar High School in 1961. He married Mary Bowen of Twin Groves, Idaho, in 1962 and they moved to southeastern Oregon where they worked on the Alvord Ranch. After the birth of their first daughter, they moved to Ogden, Utah, where Dennis worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company.



Their second daughter soon joined the family, and they moved back to Salem, Idaho, where Dennis worked for AT&T until his retirement.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working cattle with his family on their ranch. He had a love for horses and enjoyed riding with the Upper Valley Wranglers and team roping.



He leaves behind his wife, Mary Zollinger; his brothers Tom and Ned Zollinger; his daughters, Melanie (Eric) Duffin and Brenna Wellman; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wade and Dean A. Zollinger; and one grandson. His ashes will be spread on his favorite hunting grounds.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store