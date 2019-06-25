Dennis D Hymas, age 70, of Plano, passed away June 20, 2019, at home. He was born May 26, 1949, in Rexburg, Idaho to Bert and Betty Hymas. Dennis was raised on a dairy farm where he became accustomed to long hours, hard work, and learned to love animals. After graduating from Sugar Salem High School, he attended Ricks College for 2 years. He served a mission to the Southern States, the only two years of his life not spent in Plano.



On August 21, 1971, he married Susan Franklin in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with seven children. They all milked cows, farmed, fished, camped and showed registered Holsteins together. Once in awhile Susan got Dennis to whirl her around on a dance floor with friends, as he was a very good dancer. When the kids began to leave home, he decided to sell the milk cows and switched to beef, which launched him into his favorite pastime, team roping, which took him all over the countryside competing and making new friends. He also took time to coach many teams of softball for young boys where he earned the title, "Coach", which meant a lot to him.



Some of the community boards that he served on and earned friends were, Soil Conservation, FSA, Madison County Fair Board, and Idaho State Dairy Council.



Dennis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in many callings.



He is survived by his wife, Susan, of nearly 48 years; children, Michele Townsley, Dustin (Katy) Hymas, Jamey Hymas, Danielle (Tyson) Harris, Rhett (Tiffany) Hymas, Chris Hymas, Dallin (Jaelyn) Hymas, Roberta (Kim) Bartel; his father, Bert Hymas; a sister, Darlene (Steve) Wood; and 19 grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Hymas; a sister, Bernice; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy.



Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, at the Plano LDS Chapel, with Bishop Richard Blaser officiating. Interment was in the Plano Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home.