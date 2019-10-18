|
|
Dennis Max Nelson, 74, of Rexburg, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Madison Memorial Hospital from health complications. He was born March 10, 1945 in Rexburg Idaho to Max and Dorma Schwendiman Nelson.
He attending Teton Elementary and graduated from South Fremont High School in 1963. After high school he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand.
While attending Ricks College he was introduced to Laralee Hall. They married November 3, 1967 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving as ward clerk for two bishops.
He work for the Idaho Transportation Department doing materials testing for 34 years.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, and riding his four wheeler. He may not of enjoyed yard work but he did like a nice looking yard.
He is survived by his son, Kirk (Sandra) Nelson of St. Anthony, Idaho and four grandchildren; Tiffany Nelson of St. Anthony, Idaho, Alyssa Nelson of Missouri, Sydney Nelson and Maxwell Nelson both of Idaho Falls, Idaho, as well as his brothers; Harold (Peggy) Nelson, of Coto De Caza, California and Brett (Marilyn) Nelson of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jared Nelson and daughter-in-law Jamie Nelson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Burton West Chapel. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 at Flamm Funeral Home and Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019