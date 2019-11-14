|
|
Dennis Ray Greenhalgh, age 71, of Wilford, passed away peacefully at his home on November 14th, 2019.
He was born 2 December 1948, to Alma Wilburn Greenhalgh and Ethel Marguerite Hiatt in Rexburg, Idaho. He was the seventeenth child of a family of seventeen, and he was raised in Wilford, Idaho. He attended grade schools in Wilford and Teton and later graduated from High School in St. Anthony. Dennis served an LDS mission in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He later graduated from Ricks College in Rexburg.
He married Kathleen Stewart on 18 May 1971 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Rexburg and Pocatello before making their permanent home in Wilford where they raised six children.
Dennis worked for the telephone company for 34 years before retiring. He had Electrical Contractors and Journeyman's licenses and worked as an electrician for many years. Dennis was a Ham Radio Amateur Extra and conversed with people around the world. He also enjoyed welding on projects and had many great tools to work with. He got a lot of satisfaction from building and repairing things at home and from helping family members and friends with projects and repairs as well. He enjoyed collecting guns and reloading ammunition. He always had a garden and kept a beautiful yard.
Dennis and Kathy served as ordinance workers in the Rexburg Temple for five years before serving an LDS mission together in Gilbert, Arizona. He had a firm testimony of the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ and served faithfully in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Dennis was a wonderful, caring and committed husband, father and grandfather. He was a caring neighbor and friend to many. His life has been one of loving service to those around him. He will be greatly missed.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Kathy of Wilford, children: Lisa (Mark) Caldwell of Hutto, Texas; Kami (Gary) Taylor of Rexburg; Dan (Shannon) Greenhalgh of Shelley; Meri (Aaron) Johnson of Ammon; Del (Rachel) Greenhalgh of El Paso, Texas and Dee Greenhalgh of El Paso, TX; and 16 grandchildren.
He is also survived by two sisters, Joyce (Earl) Chapple, of Rigby; Natella (Lynn) Romrell, of Sugar City; and two brothers, Sylvan (Margaret) Greenhalgh, of Idaho Falls; and Lloyd (DeAnn) Greenhalgh, of Rigby.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Ethel Greenhalgh, four sisters, Dorothy Leffler, Norma Ball, Faye Davies, and Barbara Rigby; and eight brothers, Keith Greenhalgh, LaMar Greenhalgh, Emrys Greenhalgh, Dale Greenhalgh, Nile Greenhalgh, Brent Greenhalgh, Larry Greenhalgh and Terry Greenhalgh.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 18th at the Wilford Church from 6 to 7 p.m. The funeral services will be held on Tuesday November 19th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Nov. 14, 2019