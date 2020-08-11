Dennis Ray Macki passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Idaho Falls.



He was born October 12, 1944, in Wallace, Idaho, to the parents of Reino Matt and Mary Bell Macki.



He lived in Mullan, Idaho, until the age of sixteen when they moved to Chewelah, Washington. He had asthma and hay fever. This caused him to have to stay indoors during the summers, so he learned to make cookies and cakes.



During the winter, he went skiing and became so good that he was invited to join the ski team. He could out ski the ski patrol personnel.



He graduated from Chewelah High School. Afterwards he worked for a year on a dairy farm but decided that job wasn't what he wanted to do, so he went to Spokane Community College in Spokane, Washington, where he met his future wife, Gay Lee Braten.



They got married on the October 12, 1969, in Spokane, Washington. From this beautiful union, seven children were born: Reino (Julie) Macki, Jessica (David) Brooks, Carmen (James) Chatterley, Trevor (Mayumi) Macki, Andrea Macki, Kristin (Reg) Donkin and Leia (David) Jones .



He worked in accounting for forty-nine years. He was still working part-time remotely for his boss when he passed away.



He is survived by his mother, Mary Firor; his wife; their seven children, thirty-two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



The family will accept friends, Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and also Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. (both times) at Flamm Funeral Home (61 North 1st East) in Rexburg, Idaho with a funeral service following at 10 a.m. at Flamm Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery.

