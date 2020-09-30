1/1
Don Val Arnold
1952 - 2020
Don Val Arnold passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday September 29, 2020.

He was born October 18, 1952, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Verl and Shirley Arnold.

He spent his youth working sheep and cattle, alongside his dad. He was a skilled horseman, talented welder, and excellent ironworker. He left his footprint across the United States working on hundreds of buildings. He loved his second family at Sure Steel Inc. While working on the road he always looked forward to getting home to his wife and family.

He enjoyed being in nature. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed teaching his sons to hunt and fish and be in the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife Sherry and their sons and wives: Travis and Cheri, Blake and Babette, and Jared and Samantha. Also, his grandchildren, Chelsea and husband Traven Mitchell, Drew, Ashlee, Jace, Carlie, Brody, Fisher, Avery, Mazy, Braylee, Maddux, and great granddaughter Remington.

Private services will be held Monday October 5, 2020. Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
