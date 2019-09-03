Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
(208) 356-5721
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Burton Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Burton Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Boyd Morton


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Boyd Morton Obituary
Donald Boyd Morton, 93 of Rexburg, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born January 21, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Glen and Mary Morton.

He attended Ucon High School and left early to join the US Navy at age 17, where he served 3 ½ years.

He married Lila Joan Bybee February 2, 1947 in Montana. They raised four children.

Throughout his life he worked at variety of jobs, including; farming, law enforcement, truck driving and construction.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his children; Kathleen Lammers, Kristy Lewis, and Kelly Morton as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Morton, and his son, Larry Morton.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Burton Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 at the church prior services. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
Download Now