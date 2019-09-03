|
Donald Boyd Morton, 93 of Rexburg, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born January 21, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Glen and Mary Morton.
He attended Ucon High School and left early to join the US Navy at age 17, where he served 3 ½ years.
He married Lila Joan Bybee February 2, 1947 in Montana. They raised four children.
Throughout his life he worked at variety of jobs, including; farming, law enforcement, truck driving and construction.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his children; Kathleen Lammers, Kristy Lewis, and Kelly Morton as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Morton, and his son, Larry Morton.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Burton Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 at the church prior services. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Sept. 3, 2019