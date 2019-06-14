Donald G. Donahoo, 93, of Rexburg, Idaho, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born February 13, 1926, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Emery and Cassie Donahoo.



Don was raised in Long Beach, California and graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in January 1943. He and his future wife, Jean, met on a Greyhound bus traveling between Los Angeles and Tucson. After several months of courtship, they were married at the LDS Bishop's home in Los Angeles. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.



During World War II, Don served overseas in the Navy, while Jean stayed with her parents in Tucson and had their first son, Mike. Upon Don's return, he and Jean lived in South Gate, California for a time, before moving to Idaho to attend ISU. Their second son, Wes, was born in Pocatello.



Don's career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began in 1951 in Grace, Idaho. His job took the family to Oregon, South Dakota, Arizona, Utah, and Washington, D.C., where he retired in 1981. After retirement, Don and Jean moved to Rexburg where he continued to develop his skill as a master waterfowl woodcarver. His other interests included hunting, fly fishing and golfing. He was also a private pilot with a commercial license rating. One of his favorite sayings was, "No time spent with your family is ever wasted," and he could often be found planning backyard softball games and outings, telling stories, or making gifts for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



His Church service with Jean included working in the newly opened Washington, D.C. Temple, and later in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples. They also served two missions together in the Anchorage Alaska Mission.



He is survived by his sons Mike (Marcia) Donahoo and Wes (Kathy) Donahoo, 11 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and sister-in-law Gretchen Donahoo.



He was preceded in death by father Emery Donahoo, mother Cassie, wife Jean, a daughter Barbara and siblings Elizabeth Cobabe Sokoloff, Boyd Donahoo, and Joan Brummett.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, in the Rexburg East Stake Center, 387 E 4th S, in Rexburg, with Bishop Brian Downey officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and at the church on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery with military rites. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on June 14, 2019