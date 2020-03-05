|
Donn E. Abegglen, 72, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020, at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho.
Donn was born on March 21, 1947, to Ivan and Paulleen Abegglen in St. Anthony, Idaho. He was one of five children born to Ivan and Paulleen.
Donn shared an affinity for boxer dogs with his father, Ivan, and he could often be found throwing a stick for the dog into the canal near his childhood home. A true Idaho boy, his favorite meals were meatloaf, baked potatoes, and barbequed chicken.
Donn had four siblings who he loved dearly: Paul, Larry, Julie Ann, and Diane.
Donn grew up in Wilford, Idaho, and attended South Fremont High School in St. Anthony. After high school, he attended the University of Idaho and studied civil engineering. His first job after his university education was in Boulder City, Nevada, where he worked for the Bureau of Reclamation. He then moved to Portland, Oregon, where he worked at the engineering firm Stevens, Runyon, and Thompson for 10 years. Later, he moved to Arizona and was part of his own successful engineering firm, Morris, Cluster, and Abegglen. He was part of this established and well-respected firm for over 25 years when the partners decided to sell the firm to another company in Ohio.
Donn was a deep thinker, an introvert, and enjoyed challenging projects.
Donn was blessed with a daughter, Heather, on May 10, 1969. An ever-protective father, Donn taught Heather how to put a rotten apple on a cattail and 'fling' them at boys. Donn cherished his relationship with his daughter and was pleased to welcome his son-in-law, Darren Penni, into the family when Heather and Darren were married in 1996. He was beloved by Heather andDarren's four daughters, who have cherished memories of Papa Donn reading to them, taking them out for donuts and milk, and asking them after every outing, "Did you get enough to eat?"
Donn is survived by his daughter, Heather (Darren); his sisters Julie Ann (Richard Hill), Diane and his four granddaughters: Megan (Ezra Ostlund), Brooke (Derek Hirai), Kendall, and Natalie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Paulleen, and his siblings, Larry and Paul.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 E. 1st N. in St. Anthony at 3:30 pm. Interment will follow at the Wilford Cemetery.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Mar. 5 to Apr. 1, 2020