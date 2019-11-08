Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Bishoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Gay Bishoff


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Gay Bishoff Obituary
Donna Gay Bishoff was born on March 14th, 1947 in Rigby, Idaho, and passed away peacefully at home on October 24th, surrounded by her husband and three children.
Donna was a vivacious and adventurous woman who was a friend to everyone she met.
Donna married Dennis Bishoff in 1967, and ventured to Washington State, where they resided in Gig Harbor for the past 42 years to raise their three girls.
Donna is survived by her three daughters: Hillaree Zamberlin, Ramey Le Roy, and Anna Munkres, seven grandchildren, her
sisters Georgia Klingler and LaDeen Wolz, and her little brother Gary Lewis.
Upon retirement in 2009, Dennis and Donna spent the summers exploring the Puget Sound on their boat, See Water and ventured to Palm Springs during the winter to enjoy the warm weather.
As Donna would always say, "Love You More
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 8 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -