|
|
Donna Gay Bishoff was born on March 14th, 1947 in Rigby, Idaho, and passed away peacefully at home on October 24th, surrounded by her husband and three children.
Donna was a vivacious and adventurous woman who was a friend to everyone she met.
Donna married Dennis Bishoff in 1967, and ventured to Washington State, where they resided in Gig Harbor for the past 42 years to raise their three girls.
Donna is survived by her three daughters: Hillaree Zamberlin, Ramey Le Roy, and Anna Munkres, seven grandchildren, her
sisters Georgia Klingler and LaDeen Wolz, and her little brother Gary Lewis.
Upon retirement in 2009, Dennis and Donna spent the summers exploring the Puget Sound on their boat, See Water and ventured to Palm Springs during the winter to enjoy the warm weather.
As Donna would always say, "Love You More
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 8 to Dec. 7, 2019