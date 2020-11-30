1/1
Donnel Ray Weber Weber
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Donnel Ray Weber, 94, of Rigby, passed away at his home, Sunday November 22, 2020.

Donnel was born December 27, 1925, in Rexburg, Idaho, a son to Alexander Weber and Florence Mae Walker Weber. He attended Rigby Schools graduating from Rigby High School.

He worked for his father on the farm and in potato processing loading box cars with 100 pound bags of potatoes. He joined the Army and served during World War II as a paratrooper with the 87th airborne division. He was always very proud that he was a veteran.

He married Leah Katrina Dinsdale July 28, 1949, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Following their marriage, he came back to the farm where he farmed and worked at Fresh Pak. He also worked throughout his life at the Parkview and Riverview Hospitals and as a boiler operator at the INL.

Donnel enjoyed reloading ammunition, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He fiercely protected his corn patch from Raccoons. He made very good jam.

He is survived by his children: Dena Weber of Herriman, Utah; Julia Weber of Kearns, Utah; Calvin Weber (Vicky) of Rigby; Duane Weber (Barbara) of Menan; and Kenneth Weber (Kathy) of Rigby; a sister Nita Weber of Soda Springs, twelve grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Leah; and two brothers, Alan and Loren.

Family Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 2nd at 2 p.m. at Menan LDS Stake Center, 698 North 3600 East, Menan, Idaho 83434. The family will gather for one hour prior to services. Services will be broadcast for friends and family.

Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
01:00 PM
DEC
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Menan LDS Stake Center
