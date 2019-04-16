Dorothy D. Siddoway, 86 of Newdale, Idaho, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg.



Dorothy was born July 16, 1932 in Newdale, Idaho to Vearl Clifford "Dick" Staker and Rebecca Maupin Staker.



She attended school in Fremont County and Madison County.



On September 21, 1996 she married Dale Siddoway in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.



Dorothy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she served in many capacities including a full-time mission in Fort Francis Canada with Dale. Dorothy especially enjoyed doing Family History, photo editing and re-touching, and attending the Temple.



She is survived by her daughter; Teresa (Val) Grover, of Rexburg, ID; sons, Ricky Lott of Idaho Falls, ID, Jerry (Susan) Lott of Newdale, ID, David Lott of Idaho Falls, ID, and sister, June Neibaur of Rupert, ID.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Rebecca Staker, her husband, Dale Siddoway, a sister, Belva Robinson and a brother, Donald Staker.



Graveside services will be held at noon, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Teton Newdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rexburg Idaho Stake Center, (590 Summerwood Dr.), Rexburg, prior to services at the cemetery.