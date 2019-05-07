Dorothy Triplett Mooney, born April 12, 1921 in Jerome Idaho, the eldest daughter of Lynette and Ralah Triplett, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 16, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, four days after celebrating her 98th birthday.



Dorothy, known as Dori or Dot, lived both a long and a full life. Her work on Earth is done; her Heavenly Father has issued her another calling, the sort you can't refuse. It comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with her husband and eternal companion, Everett Mooney who went on before to prepare the way in September 2003, her eldest son, Ronald Dean Simmons who beat her to the punch in September 2018, as well as seeing her parents, younger siblings Barbara, Ralph and Wayne, grandson Rylen, daughter-in-law Deborah, and son-in-law Fred again, along with other family and friends. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, and directing activities to her heart's content.



Dorothy leaves a legacy of many descendants, although not the 500 she claimed during her last few months. Those include her 7 living children, Cheryl Lee Bluhm (Fred), Paul Roger Madsen (Deborah), Spencer Blair Madsen (Kathleen), Mark Edward Madsen (Laurel), Peggy Lynne Madsen, Elizabeth Ann Rawson (Ron), and Grant Lindsay Madsen (Delia). In her last days, Dorothy reiterated how much she loved her children, grandchildren, greats and great greats, every last one. To the end, Dorothy was correcting our grammar, teasing the medical staff, and watching, as always, for signs of improvement in her middle-aged children. Her grandchildren, of course, are clearly and demonstrably perfect!



Dorothy will be laid to rest next to Everett in the Rexburg City Cemetery on May 11, 2019. Graveside services only will be held at 11:00 a.m. A memorial will be held in Mead (Spokane), Washington where Dorothy resided for the last 8 years. The service is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenbluff LDS Chapel.