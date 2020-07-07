Douglas Aiken Andrews passed away on July 4, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho, after an extended illness.
Douglas was born in Baker, Oregon on August 25, 1940. At the age of 3, he and his family relocated to the Portland, Oregon area so that his father (an aircraft mechanic) could participate in the WWII wartime effort. Douglas graduated from Newberg High School in 1958 and enrolled in college at Brigham Young University (Provo).
Douglas served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hawaii from 1960 to 1962. Following his mission Douglas returned to BYU and married Margarette Lee.
After graduating from college, Douglas and Margarette spent time in Hawaii where Douglas taught school. After a few years he enrolled in a Masters Degree program at Idaho State University. Following graduation, he and his family moved back to Hawaii where he taught high school science and oceanography. In 1978, they came back to Idaho where he worked as a researcher at ISU and eventually taught science again. In the mid 1980s, they moved their family to Rock Springs, Wyoming where Douglas taught high school science until his retirement.
Douglas and Margarette served as church missionaries in Martin's Cove Wyoming in 2000. Douglas is probably the only missionary for the LDS church to arrive at his mission with a truck and seven firearms (he happened to have an antelope tag that year in the same unit as the mission…also, there were a lot of rattlesnakes in Martin's Cove).
After retiring, they relocated to Sugar City, Idaho to be closer to their family.
Douglas was a stream biologist (limnology) by training. He loved spending time outdoors. He spent much of his time teaching children and grandchildren about the environment and wildlife. He loved to fish, hunt, and wander. Douglas never passed up a stray dirt road without taking time to see where it led. Everyone agrees that he was not able to drive in a straight line; there was just too much to see and explore along the way. Douglas loved to help and serve other people and taught his family to do the same. He was often seen driving around his neighborhood looking for someone who needed help. He was a good example of service to his family.
Douglas had two passions in life: Helping others with family history (genealogy) work and working on his antique black powder rifles. As a family history center missionary in both Wyoming and Idaho for the past 25 years, Douglas helped thousands of people connect with their ancestors. For the last 20 years, he could be found loading and shooting black powder firearms of every description. Doug competed in long-range (Quigley-style) shooting contests around the country; he was even a contestant at the world championship shooting matches a few years ago.
Douglas and Margarette are the parents of five children, grandparents of 22, and great-grandparents of 6.
Douglas is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Beulah Andrews, his older brother Carl Robert Andrews, his older sister Jill Andrews, and his granddaughter Camille Joani Akiko Andrews.
Douglas is survived by his wife Margarette, his brother Charles Andrews (Suzy), his sister Diane Gordon (Andrews) (Scott), and his children, Chris Andrews (Cindy), Tami Pyper (Vaughn), Trisa Lasley (Casey), Clifton Andrews (Amanda), Curtis Andrews (Laurie) and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8th at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Condolences maybe sent online to www.flammfh.com