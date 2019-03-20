Edith "Edie" Wheeler, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 12, 2019, at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living Center. She was under the care of Hand's of Hope Hospice.



Edith was born April 1, 1943, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Joseph Ford Sanders and Avis Sargent Sanders. She grew up and attended Hamer Elementary and graduated from West Jefferson High School.



She had three sons, Brad, Darin and Joe. Edith worked as a Secretary for Terreton Elementary and Skyline High School.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed playing Bunco and cards. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest love, and also being with Don.



Edith is survived by her loving sons, Brad Bare of Idaho Falls, Darin Bare of Eagle Mountain, UT, and Joe Bare of Idaho Falls; her companion, Donald E. Waters of Idaho Falls; sisters, Joyce Helliwell of Sacramento, CA, and Gayle Johnson of Idaho Falls; brothers, Rich Sanders of Hailey, and Rex Sanders of Idaho Falls; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Avis Sanders.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, with Lee Burtenshaw, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Everyone is invited for lunch at the Ucon Ward Building, 2967 E. 105th N., Idaho Falls, Idaho (Westside of Hwy 20).



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 20, 2019