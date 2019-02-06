Edward "Ed" Vernile Clinger of Payette, Idaho, formally of Rexburg passed away at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian Idaho on January 29, 2019. He was the sixth of seven children born to Argus A. Clinger and Ethel Maurice Bagley.



He married Lori Bennion who he loved very much and always spoke very highly about. To this marriage came three children whom he loved dearly; Holiann, Dylan and Marjoire.



Edward spent most of his younger years in Rexburg where during summers he learned to work long and hard hours on the family dry farm. He spent most of his adult life working for several different farmers. He loved anything with a motor; cars, trucks, motorcycles, snowmobiles and four wheelers. When he was born he had flaming red hair and the bluest eyes. His hair turned blond but his eyes were always very blue. His sisters especially will miss his blue eyes, his wonderful laugh and his big teddy bear hugs. Edwards last request was to be an organ donor where, because of his kindness will help others live a better life.



He was member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Edward is survived by his wife and three children, his father Argus, his sisters; Cynthia (Mike) Glass, Lynda (Dean) Erickson, Patricia (Kelly) Orme, Mari Jo (Joel) Dazley, brothers; Adrian (Melissa) Clinger and John Clinger. He has many nieces and nephew that knew and loved him too.



He is preceded in death by his mother Ethel Maurice, his brother-in-law Mike Glass and many aunts and uncles.



Service for Edward are planned for a later date.



Edward will be truly missed by his family and we know he and our Mother are together. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary