Edytha Ann Poulsen, age 81, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020, which is also the date her mother passed 36 years prior. She was born on February 26, 1939 in Salida, Colorado. to Ferrin and Anna Maye Frazier.



She grew up in Casper, Wyoming, and enjoyed her friends "The Casper Chicks" who loved early morning seminary and would pack themselves into Edytha's Ford Model A to cruise around town. She graduated from Natrona High School in 1957, and that fall she attended Ricks College on a seminary scholarship.



She was sealed to Kenneth Earl Poulsen for time and all eternity on June 6, 1958, in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple and established their family in Rexburg, Idaho. They are the proud parents of Kevin Poulsen, Gary Poulsen (Valerie), Debbie Nelson ( Mark), Mitch Poulsen (Heidi), and Ryan Poulsen (Deanna). Posterity includes: 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.



Edytha enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished events that brought them all together.



She enjoyed traveling both foreign and domestic. The family took many trips crossing Jackson Pass to her parents in Wyoming and day trips to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park where she was particularly fond of Jenny Lake. Retirement years allowed her to expand her horizons and included cruises to Panama and the Hawaiian Islands.



She was an avid seamstress and quilter and produced many quilts for family members. She will be remembered for her amazing talent to cook which included treats, canning colored pears, and roast beef and mashed potatoes after church.



She enjoyed selling Avon Beauty Products and received numerous awards and accolades for her efforts as a saleswoman. Later she worked for Porters Book and Variety and loved serving customers and the associations held there.



Service to others was a hallmark of her life and countless hours were spent meeting the needs of others. She fulfilled many positions as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Rexburg, Idaho 6th Ward (58 years) and served in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. George Temples. She held positions of responsibility as Primary President at a young age and Relief Society Secretary at the age of 77.



Other service organizations included Daughters of Utah Pioneers where she served as secretary and thoroughly enjoyed the companionship of the other women.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Ferrin and Ann Frazier; William (Bill) Frazier-brother; Michael Lane Frazier-Nephew; Katie Anne Hoobler-niece; and Cameron Thomas Roedel-grandson.



She will be missed by her family and friends as she brought life and light to those around her.



Graveside services will be held at the Rexburg Cemetery at 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, face coverings are encouraged.



Family is asking all flower donations be contributed to Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store